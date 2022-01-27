Hearts: Toby Sibbick signs on again and has something to prove

Hearts have moved quickly to cover Craig Halkett’s hamstring injury and John Souttar’s departure – whenever it comes – with Sibbick signing a deal until 2025.

His previous spell was cut short by Covid in season 2019-20 but, having benefitted from a loan in Belgium at Oostende as well as his return to Yorkshire since, he is now back in Edinburgh hoping to show what was missed when the season ended early.

"I feel like fans only saw a glimpse of what I can offer. I can offer a lot more to this team.

Hearts' Toby Sibbick is back at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"I can't wait to get back out there. I remember my debut against Rangers and it was absolutely rocking. I watched the Celtic game and saw what the fans can bring. I want to bring the same to them,” he told Hearts TV.

Robbie Neilson had been monitoring Sibbick for a while. They did not work together in the defender's previous time in the capital but the manager is looking forward to working with a “talented and versatile player who’s had even more experience at a high level down south, hopefully we reap the benefits of that.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage added: “Feedback on Toby’s previous spell at the club is glowing but, more importantly, he’s continued to develop and progress as a player.

“There will be a few familiar faces which will be good for him, and I know the fans thought very highly of him so, hopefully, he picks up where he left off.”