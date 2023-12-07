Hearts to stick with Zander Clark in goal despite Craig Gordon return as Steven Naismith explains situation

Zander Clark (left) will remain Hearts number one goalkeeper for now despite the return from injury of Craig Gordon. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hearts boss Steven Naismith is adamant he has no imminent plans to drop goalkeeper Zander Clark as a result of previous number one and captain Craig Gordon being back in the mix after long-term injury.

The Jambos now have two international stoppers vying for the gloves after Gordon returned to the squad as an unused substitute in Wednesday’s home defeat by Rangers following more than 11 months out with a double leg break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a clamour among some supporters to see the 40-year-old – who was Hearts’ and Scotland’s first choice prior to his injury – restored to the side, but Naismith indicated that he will be keeping faith with Clark for the time being.

“It’s different because he’s a goalie,” Naismith said when asked about the difficulties of getting Gordon back into action, as opposed to an outfield player.

“It’s one of those where you look at the player who has been playing and has the jersey.

“And again last night Zander had some fantastic saves to keep us in the game. Through this season Zander has been really good.

“I think he’s been consistent and at this moment in time I think he’s the right guy to be playing in goal.

“Craig is coming back, this next stage is about being involved in the squads. If there’s a time, whenever that may be (that things change), we’ll wait and see, but at the moment Zander’s the guy who is playing.”

Clark has missed only one match since Gordon got injured on Christmas Eve last year and Naismith has been impressed with the way he has performed over the course of the year.

“I think he’s been really good, I think he’s consistently performed at a good level,” he said. “As with any goalie, when they make a mistake it’s jumped upon but Zander’s been a consistent performer for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He came here probably in strange circumstances for somebody in his position because he’d won the double with St Johnstone and then not had a club for a period and came here as a number two at a stage of his career when he was really experienced.

“Craig then got injured so he had to get up to speed quickly and continuously perform. And in that period, he’s made his Scotland debut and gone on to win more caps.

“I think he’s a much better goalie than he was a year ago. I think it’s been a positive year for him.”

Both Clark and Gordon have aspirations of going to next summer’s European Championships with Scotland. Asked if he could foresee a scenario where Hearts could have two keepers in the squad for the finals in Germany, Naismith said: “That’s for Steve Clarke, that ain’t for me.

“I think there are a few others who I’d imagine from my experience with the national team (as a coach) will have aspirations of going, Robby McCrorie, Jon McLaughlin’s been in there in the past, Liam Kelly, so I think there will be a few goalies wanting a slice of the action going to the Euros.