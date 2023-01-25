Hearts 'timelines' admission over Craig Gordon's return from injury as goalkeeper 'doing everything he can'

Hearts are not putting any timelines on Craig Gordon’s return from injury.

The goalkeeper released videos on social media of him working in the gym, one month after suffering a double leg break on Christmas Eve in a 2-2 draw at Dundee United in the Premiership. The club confirmed he would miss the rest of the season.

The images of Gordon working in the gym had fans hoping he would recover earlier than expected. Manager Robbie Neilson sought to play down putting timelines on a return, noting he will be given as much time as needed.

“First of all, he’s an inspiration to all the players here and outwith this football club as well," he told Sky Sports ahead of its live coverage of Sunday’s league clash with Livingston. “At his age he’s so desperate to come back, he’s putting in all the work, doing everything he can. It's no surprise from our perspective because we know what a top professional he is.

“We’ve not put any timelines on it. It's just a case of making sure Craig gets back to full fitness, first and foremost. If you ask him he's pushing all the time but from our perspective it is just give him the time he needs. When he is ready he’ll be back.”

He added: “When he was playing, prior to his injury, he was always looking to his next objective to get to, whether it was 700 games, clean sheets, appearances in Europe. This has given him the hunger in his belly to go and try and get back playing. Not just at Hearts but international level as well”