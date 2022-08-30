News you can trust since 1817
Hearts target opts for English third tier and outlines 'key factor' in move as concern mounts over Liam Boyce

Hearts have missed out on the signing of young Nottingham Forest forward Alex Mighten.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 7:47 am
The 20-year-old has signed a season-long loan deal with English League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Hearts were keen to bring the versatile attacker to Tynecastle Park in a bid to bolster Robbie Neilson’s attacking options.

Forest, back in the Premier League, were keen for the player to remain in England despite the offer of European football on the table from the capital club.

It was decided a move to the third tier of England where he will likely be involved in a promotion battle was preferable.

A quick forward, who can play on either flank, Mighten has 66 appearances for Forest and came off the bench in their first Premier League encounter.

"Really please, it's a massive club,” he said on signing for Wednesday. “It's a big responsibility every time you get on the pitch so I am just happy I’m able to contribute hopefully this season.

"I’ve had several conversations with the manager [Darren Moore]. He's a key factor as to why I am here today. I believe in his way of playing, his style. Obviously the size of the club is a big factor as well. I’m excited and I hope we can get back up to the Championship.”

Hearts target Alex Mighten has joined Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

With reports that Liam Boyce could be out for the remainder of the season, there is a pressing need for Hearts to add attacking options before the transfer window closes on Thursday, especially with the team entering a period of playing twice a week.

