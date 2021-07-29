Hearts target Beni Baningime arrives in Edinburgh for talks as Everton prepare to let midfielder leave

Beni Baningime is in Edinburgh for talks with Hearts.

The 22-year-old headed north and trained at Riccarton on Thursday morning. He is due to speak with Tynecastle Park officials today. If a deal is finalised in time, he could debut against Celtic in Saturday’s opening Premiership match at Tynecastle Park.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has made three signings so far this summer. He completed permanent deals for last season’s loanees Josh Ginnelly and Ross Stewart, plus a new loan for Alex Cochrane from Brighton.

Baningime would add dynamism and aggression to midfield with experience of England’s Premier League and Championship. He previously spent time on loan at Wigan Athletic and Derby County.

His Everton contract runs until summer 2022 but the fact he has been allowed to travel to Scotland indicates that a deal is edging closer. Hearts hope he will sign a permanent contract to join their first-team squad.