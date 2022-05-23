Hearts target Alan Forrest 'better than Celtic star James Forrest'

Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall reckons Hearts would be signing a better player than James Forrest if they sign his brother Alan.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 9:36 am
Updated Monday, 23rd May 2022, 10:39 am

The winger is out of contract at Livingston this summer with Dundee United and the Tynecastle Park side keen to tie him down for next season.

Forrest, who had the option to join St Johnstone in January, scored seven goals this past campaign.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is keen to land him ahead of the club’s return to pre-season with a European campaign to prepare for.

"I know he knows this – they're light in the forward areas,” McCall said on BBC Sportsound.

"And the good news for Hearts fans is if they manage to pull off Shankland and Forrest then they'll improve in that area no end.

"So I do think they're light in the forward areas."

He added: “I think now he's better than his brother."

Alan Forrest is out of contract and wanted by Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

After Saturday’s Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers, Neilson spoke of his recruitment plans and his desire to improve the squad.

“Now all eyes are on recruitment,” he said. “We’re losing John [Souttar]. We’ve offered Peter Haring a contract, so we’ll have to wait and see. We know we need to develop the squad.

“It’s important that we bring quality players in because I think the changes that Rangers could make [in the final] … we didn’t quite have that available. We need to try to get that. We need to try and get a real group of players here so that we come to Hampden and we can change things.”

