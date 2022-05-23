Hearts target Alan Forrest 'better than Celtic star James Forrest'

The winger is out of contract at Livingston this summer with Dundee United and the Tynecastle Park side keen to tie him down for next season.

Forrest, who had the option to join St Johnstone in January, scored seven goals this past campaign.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is keen to land him ahead of the club’s return to pre-season with a European campaign to prepare for.

"I know he knows this – they're light in the forward areas,” McCall said on BBC Sportsound.

"And the good news for Hearts fans is if they manage to pull off Shankland and Forrest then they'll improve in that area no end.

"So I do think they're light in the forward areas."

He added: “I think now he's better than his brother."

Alan Forrest is out of contract and wanted by Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

After Saturday’s Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers, Neilson spoke of his recruitment plans and his desire to improve the squad.

“Now all eyes are on recruitment,” he said. “We’re losing John [Souttar]. We’ve offered Peter Haring a contract, so we’ll have to wait and see. We know we need to develop the squad.