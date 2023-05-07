Hearts 'take loads of positives' but big Celtic incident leaves Steven Naismith upset

On a day when Hearts made things tough for Ange Postecoglou’s league winners, ensuring they wouldn’t simply stroll over the finishing line, Hearts interim boss Steven Naismith said there was disappointment that Celtic were the only ones with something to show for their efforts on the day.

However, he added that there were enough positives in his side’s performance to provide belief as they head into what he believes are the biggest games of the season. Crediting the Parkhead side for the way they saw out the match, he was annoyed that VAR had stepped in to give them a helping hand.

Having started the match on the front foot and rattled their guests, who had won their last eight meetings with the capital side, the 45th-minute sending off of Alex Cochrane swung things in the visitors’ favour. “I don't agree with it,” said Naismith. “That is my opinion but there is still a bit of work to be done by [Daizen] Maeda as he heads into the box. He is travelling at speed, the ball is moving, and there are recovering players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Nick Walsh initially showed the Hearts left-back a yellow card but after being invited to have a second viewing by the VAR official Willie Collum, he upgraded it to a red. “I thought the referee made the right call,” continued Naismith. “He is the closest to it and he sees it. Our players were in disbelief when the decision was checked and overturned because he still had a lot of work to do before he gets a finish.

Hearts manager Steven Naismith did not agree with Alex Cochrane's sending off.

“That was disappointing because until that moment in the game we had the best chances. The game had been mainly played in the Celtic half and we had a real belief that we could get something from the game. Then it became harder. As soon as the red card happens, the game hinges on the first goal. It’s as simple as that. Credit to Celtic, the goal is very good, that's what they do and you see loads of their goals come from that same kind of movement. Their two goals today come from the same movement but we worked really hard and when we look back there will be lots of positives for us. The next two games are the biggest of the season and they will define our season.”