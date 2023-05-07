Hearts 'take loads of positives' but big Celtic incident leaves Steven Naismith upset

However, he added that there were enough positives in his side’s performance to provide belief as they head into what he believes are the biggest games of the season. Crediting the Parkhead side for the way they saw out the match, he was annoyed that VAR had stepped in to give them a helping hand.
Having started the match on the front foot and rattled their guests, who had won their last eight meetings with the capital side, the 45th-minute sending off of Alex Cochrane swung things in the visitors’ favour. “I don't agree with it,” said Naismith. “That is my opinion but there is still a bit of work to be done by [Daizen] Maeda as he heads into the box. He is travelling at speed, the ball is moving, and there are recovering players.”
Referee Nick Walsh initially showed the Hearts left-back a yellow card but after being invited to have a second viewing by the VAR official Willie Collum, he upgraded it to a red. “I thought the referee made the right call,” continued Naismith. “He is the closest to it and he sees it. Our players were in disbelief when the decision was checked and overturned because he still had a lot of work to do before he gets a finish.
“That was disappointing because until that moment in the game we had the best chances. The game had been mainly played in the Celtic half and we had a real belief that we could get something from the game. Then it became harder. As soon as the red card happens, the game hinges on the first goal. It’s as simple as that. Credit to Celtic, the goal is very good, that's what they do and you see loads of their goals come from that same kind of movement. Their two goals today come from the same movement but we worked really hard and when we look back there will be lots of positives for us. The next two games are the biggest of the season and they will define our season.”
Those games are away to St Mirren next weekend and then the hugely-significant tussle with Aberdeen at Tynecastle the following Saturday. The Pittodrie side’s loss to Rangers leaves Hearts five points adrift in the chase for third place in the Premiership with four games of the campaign remaining. “For us, the next games will be the biggest ones,” added the interim manager. “This was going to be our toughest challenge but we equipped ourselves well. Before the game I said we would be aggressive and have our moments and we did that. We were brave defensively against the best forwards in the league and they never created too many until the red card. There are loads that we can take from it. Loads of positives. I have said consistently that there;s a good group of players here, who want to do better, want to improve and be successful. The last two performances you can see that’s the case.”