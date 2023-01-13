Hearts survive VAR calls and yet more injuries to gain vital win against St Mirren

The same but different. It was these two teams who had played out a 1-1 draw in Paisley last weekend, but this time Hearts and St Mirren met up under the Tynecastle floodlights.

But if the presumption had been that Hearts would simply turn up and pick up where they left off, having come on to a game in the second 45 on Saturday, it wasn’t as straightforward as that, even if they did end up winning 1-0 in this cinch Premiership clash.

St Mirren have won only one away league game this term, while Hearts have lost just two of their opening nine at home and in the early stages it was easy to understand both those statistics. From the off, Hearts showed fluidity and aggression to work their way forward and present Barrie McKay with a shooting chance within the opening 50 seconds, but they failed to live up to that early billing and seemed satisfied to wait for something to happen rather than make it happen.

All three of the new signings made by Hearts this week – James Hill, Yutaro Oda and Garang Kuol – made the squad, but only on-loan Bournemouth defender Hill was in the starting line-up. Recognising his lack of experience in the Scottish game, St Mirren targeted him on the right side of the back three but while they made it competitive, the 21-year-old adapted well to his new environment and when the visitors got clear, the lack of a killer finishing undermined their intentions. Floating in crosses and shots that were never likely to test a keeper of Zander Clark’s calibre, Curtis Main’s tenth-minute strike was their most promising.

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark rises high to clear the ball during the 1-0 win over St Mirren.

Hearts had far more of the possession and were more dynamic than their hosts, but it took them until the 29th minute to find a breakthrough. When they did, it was McKay who was involved in the build up, eating up the metres down the left flank before some neat one-touch passing saw him pop up at the edge of the box with a view of goal. He curled his shot high into the corner beyond Trevor Carson.

Hearts had fought back after going a goal behind at Paisley and the question was whether Robbie Neilson’s men would extend the lead or whether St Mirren would have the wherewithal to bounce back and prevent their hosts extending the advantage in third spot. Mark O’Hara was replaced by Greg Kiltie in the 31st minute and the substitute had a couple of efforts but couldn’t keep them on target.

The second half saw Hearts hit with their own injury woes as Alex Cochrane went off with a tight hamstring and Andy Halliday, freshly recovered from concussion, was clattered at a freekick and taken off. Lawrence Shankland also turned his ankle and will be a worry.

In between haranguing the officials, Neilson threw both Stephen Humphrys and Aussie Kuol on to try to make something pop in the final third and take the steam out of their guests.

In a volatile final period, Humphrys almost managed to do that but fired wide, but the real energy was around a possible red card for Robert Snodgrass and penalty appeal at the other end. Both were dismissed by VAR.