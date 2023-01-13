Hearts have suffered a blow in their bid to land Callum Paterson in the January transfer window with Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore revealing he expects the player to stay at Hillsborough.

Robbie Neilson has made no secret of his desire to take the former Jambo back to Tynecastle with Moore revealing that he was contacted by the Hearts boss after addressing him indirectly during his press conference last week.

Moore had asked Neilson to give him a call to discuss his interest in Paterson rather than playing it out in the media after it was reported that Hearts had made enquiries over a pre-contract deal for the 28-year-old.

“I had a phone call from Robbie about 40 minutes after the press conference last week,” Moore said. I had a really good chat and I get on with him really well. It was a good chat and I understand the situation."

Hearts' hopes of signing Callum Paterson from Sheffield Wednesday have suffered a blow. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Paterson's contract expires in the summer but Moore appeared to pour cold water on Hearts' hopes of singing the Scotland international, who can play a variety of positions, before the end of the current window.

Asked whether he sees Paterson staying at Wednesday beyond January 31st, Moore said: “That’s the only thing I see at this moment in time.

“He’s with us, he’s in the building and he’s staying put. I don’t see any reason or anything outside of that to talk about.

“If I did feel there was anything to discuss or allude to, I would do, but there isn’t. Robbie and I had a great chat last week after the press conference, he’s doing great work up there and that’s all I’ve got to say.

“He’s experienced, he’s headstrong, focused. When he steps in to perform his work ethic and desire is really good and he has wonderful respect from the group.

“I see no problem with Pato in terms of where he’s at and understanding the situation. I understand the situation and it doesn’t come in as a distraction with where we’re at.”

Moore even suggested that Paterson could sign a new contract with the Owls to completely kill off all hopes of a return to Hearts.

“He’s open to it,” Moore said. “That’s something that is dealt with internally at the football club.