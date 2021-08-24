Hearts striker Liam Boyce, left, will not be on international duty due to family reasons.

Hearts right-back Michael Smith, Rangers midfielder Steven Davis, Celtic stopper Conor Hazard, Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson, Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn and St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann have all been selected by Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough for his nation’s triple header.

There is no place, however, for Liam Boyce. The Hearts forward has been left out of the group due to family reasons.

Baraclough's side travel to Lithuania (September 2) followed by a home game against Switzerland (September 8), with a friendly against Estonia in Tallinn (September 5) scheduled between the two Group C fixtures.

Interim Wales manager Robert Page, meanwhile, have selected Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt for their matches.

Levitt joined the Tannadice outfit on loan from Manchester United last week and made his debut at the weekend.

He will be look to be involved in a Helsinki friendly with Finland and World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia next month.

There is no place for Aberdeen forward Ryan Hedges, who is sidelined by injury, while Hibs striker Christian Doidge was in line for his first call-up had he not been taken out of contention by an Achilles injury. New Hearts forward Ben Woodburn also failed to make the cut.