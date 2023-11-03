Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has say on Rangers speculation and recent Scotland omission

Lawrence Shankland has shrugged off speculation linking him with Viaplay Cup semi-final rivals Rangers, insisting his focus is on helping Hearts to victory – and if he was looking to use this weekend’s Hampden appearance to convince anyone of his worth, he says it would be Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

With qualification for the 2024 Euros secured, the 28-year-old – who missed out on the recent Scotland double header away to Spain and then France – is keen to impress just how at home he is at the national stadium ahead of the next international get-together as the Scotland manager starts to formulate his squad for the upcoming match and the summer sojourn to Germany. The five-time capped striker admits there was frustration at being left at home but he concedes that his omission may actually work in his favour.

“The manager gave me some days off during that international break and I just spent time with the family,” said Shankland. “There was a new arrival in the house so there was a lot going on in the back of my mind that you maybe don’t take notice of until you do kind of take a step away. So I got a wee break and when I came back to training I felt like I had a clean slate and fresh start in my mind.”

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland scored in last weekend's match against Rangers.

With goals against Celtic and then Rangers in the first two matches after the break, only the crossbar prevented it being three from three when Hearts defeated Livingston midweek. “Of course it would be massive [to be part of the Scotland squad in Germany],” the striker said. “I missed out on the last one and that wasn’t ideal because you always want to be involved but it is what it is. Once the squad is picked, it’s picked and there’s nothing you can do. I’ve had so many ups and downs over the years so I tend to deal with things like that pretty easily.”

Another impressive showing and a goal on Sunday would be a timely reminder of his worth on such a big stage, though. “I will concentrate on my club football and if I’m doing well, then it all takes care of itself when it comes to the international camps. I like to think that every game matters but these ones are the big occasions and they bring the headlines and headlights. I have been playing well recently and I had a good performance at Ibrox [last weekend]. I can take confidence from that and hopefully lead the boys to a victory.”

Shankland does feel he is a better player than the one hoping to make the Euro 2020 squad. “I’ve had a lot of experiences and Hearts are the biggest club I’ve played for. There has been a lot of responsibility, and the captaincy. It’s been a big learning curve but I do feel I have improved as a person and a footballer.”

And, as for suggestions that the recent rumours about a possible Ibrox switch might throw him off his game, Shankland is unequivocal, stating: “My mind is on putting Rangers out of the cup. That’s what we need to do this weekend. That’s what I’m looking to do. We want to lift a trophy. We’ll look to get through this one and give ourselves a chance.”

