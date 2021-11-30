Hearts star to miss Celtic clash as Robbie Neilson delivers Beni Baningime injury update

Hearts will be without Beni Baningime for their upcoming fixture against Celtic.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 2:13 pm
Beni Baningime suffered an injury in the win over St Mirren at the weekend. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Jam Tarts travel to Parkhead on Thursday night in the cinch Premiership and will do so without a key cog of their midfield.

Baningime was replaced by Peter Haring late on in the 2-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday after the player suffered a knee injury. He was stretchered off but was walking about after the game.

Neilson reckons he will be out of the next two games

"He got scanned today so it doesn't look like he will be available for this game or the weekend,” he said.

"We are taking it as a precaution. He’s still walking about but we just felt we get it scanned as we knew he wouldn't be ready for the game on Thursday night and probably not ready for the game at the weekend either.

"It’s not going to be a long-term one.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Moore returns to the squad following suspension.

