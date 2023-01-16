Hearts defender Kye Rowles has committed his future to the club, signing a new five-year deal despite confirmation of transfer interest after his exploits for Australia at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old joined the club in the summer from Central Coast Mariners and has made a significant impact in his 15 appearances for the club. His influence could be witnessed during a period on the sidelines when he broke a bone in his foot and missed 14 games. Rowles has also emerged as a key figure for Graham Arnold and the Australia national team, playing all four matches at the recent World Cup in Qatar where his partnership with Harry Souttar caught the attention after some dominant displays.

“It’s fantastic news that Kye has signed a long-term deal with the club," Robbie Neilson told the club website. “He’s made a big impact in a very short space of time, so to know that he’s going to be here – improving day by day – for years to come is massive for us. He’s proved his quality in a Hearts shirt week in, week out and also on the biggest stage of them all at the World Cup, so to have that kind of talent at the club is huge. I know Kye wants to be here to better himself and that’s our goal; to make him and the team the best it can be.”

Hearts were adamant the player wouldn’t be sold in January with chief executive Andrew McKinlay noting it would take “top dollar” to prise him away this month at the club's AGM. Sporting director Joe Savage confirmed there was interest but the priority was to keep the centre-back.

“People’s focus may be on ins and outs during the transfer window but just as important for us is keeping our best players here, and today we’ve managed to do that,” Savage said. “There was, understandably, interest in Kye after his showing at the World Cup but our intention was always to retain him and talks were very straightforward. He’s appreciative of what he’s got here at Hearts and, crucially, what he could have as we look to progress this club even further forward.”