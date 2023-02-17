Hearts star reveals level the club would compete in England and makes 'revisit' admission over transfer

Stephen Humphrys believes people in England hold a “strange opinion” of Scottish football and reckons Hearts would hold their own down south.

The popular Englishman is on loan from Wigan Athletic and has emerged as a cult hero amongst the club’s support with goals against Hibs and Fiorentina, as well as a recent strike against Dundee United from his own half. He revealed what English football fans think of the game north of the border and why they are wrong.

"People in England have a real strange opinion of Scotland," he told Sky Sports. The level of football here is a lot higher than what people think. People will say it is League 1, League 2 football in England but it's really not. If Hearts were in England we’d be competing in the Championship for sure.”

Humphrys has 18 months left on his deal at his parent club but has yet to speak to new Wigan boss Shaun Maloney. The 25-year-old, who will likely feature for Hearts in Sunday’s clash with Motherwell live on Sky Sports, has admitted he would be very open to extending his stay at Tynecastle Park with European football a big draw.

“I've made it clear I love it here,” he said. “I wanted to stay here for the remainder of the season and it is something we will revisit in the summer for sure. I’d love to be a part of it, of course. Who doesn't want to be a pat of European football. I've got to keep performing to keep the interest from Hearts first of all.”