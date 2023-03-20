Hearts star James Hill apologises for reaction to supporter as he reveals what made him shout back

Hearts star James Hill has apologised to the club's supporters for his reaction after the 3-0 defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday.

The defender, who signed on loan from Bournemouth in January, was pulled away by a team-mate after going to applaud the travelling support who had stayed behind after the game. The players were criticised by fans and Hill shouted back. In a message on social media he revealed he was disappointed after the loss and was “hurt” when one supporter told him to go back to his parent club.

“I just want to apologise to the Hearts supporters for my reaction after the full time whistle on Saturday,” he said. “Like you, I was angry and frustrated with the result. As I went to thank the fans at full time, a supporter repeatedly shouted at me to get back down to Bournemouth and obviously that hurt me as I’ve never given anything less than 100% in a Hearts shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve loved every minute of my time at the club; the fans are second to none and that’s why Saturday's performance hurt so bad. I reacted in frustration by shouting back that ‘I never give anything less than my all’ but I realise it was wrong of me to do so.

"The Hearts fans were brilliant on Saturday despite the loss and I can assure you I was as every bit as angry as you were, hence my reaction.

"I’ll continue to give my absolute all for the maroon jersey between now and the end of the season and there was no intention to disrespect the travelling supporters.”