Hearts manager Steven Naismith has said that Alan Forrest is one of the players he would like to tie up on a longer-term deal – but the winger has acknowledged that he needs “to be bringing something to the table” if it’s to be a deal that suits all.

Naismith lavished praise on the former Livingston winger as he produced a stand-out performance against his former employers on Tuesday and following talk with the likes of Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Beni Baningime, the Gorgie boss revealed that he would like the club to add the attacker to the list of players they want to keep and it appears that

Forrest would love to extend his stay. “This is my second year here now,” he said. “You want to get better every year, I had that first season and played a lot of games but now you are looking at trying to improve on that and trying to be more effective so that I can try to stay here longer. To do that I need to be bringing something to the table so I have to be as effective as I can. I think I’ve improved.

Alan Forrest hopes to win a new contract at Hearts.