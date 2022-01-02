Hearts star Craig Gordon's message on 40s aim after signing new deal

Craig Gordon has sent a New Year message to Hearts fans. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The club captain penned a deal until 2024 on Hogmanay to the delight of supporters and colleagues.

Having turned 39 on the same day, Gordon is targeting playing into his 40s.

"I’m looking forward to leading this team for 2.5 more years @heartofmidlothianfc and enjoying everything that comes with being part of this special club," he posted on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who works so hard behind the scenes to make things run as well as they do. Ann [Budge], Andrew [McKinlay] and the Gaffer [Robbie Neilson] – thank you for this opportunity, it’s a pleasure to work with you. Also, to Gal who I enjoy training with every day. And the rest of the team – a great group who make my job a lot easier.

“Thank you to the fans who continue to support the club, both financially and from the stands. Your support means everything and we will continue to try and achieve success every chance we get.

“And last but not least, thank you to my family – who are the reason I am playing into my forties! Thank you for putting up with me and football for all this time! Some of my proudest moments are seeing you all up in the stands, especially my children who I hope will remember these times – even if the youngest one sleeps through half the games.

“Happy New Year everyone. I hope 2022 is a goo year for us all – on and off the pitch. See you after the break. #HHGH”