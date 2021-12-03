Hearts star Barrie McKay pelted by objects at Parkhead as Celtic fans continue Bernard Higgins protest

Hearts star Barrie McKay was pelted with objects during the second half of the Premiership clash with Celtic at Parkhead.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 7:20 am
Hearts Barrie McKay was hit by objects thrown by Celtic fans. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

On a couple of occasions the former Rangers winger had to delay taking corners as he became a target for supporters.

Different objects were thrown at him with one bottle bouncing off his back as he began a run-up for one corner.

Manager Robbie Neilson was only aware of the incident after the match.

"I only found out coming down the tunnel when somebody came and asked him if he got hit on the back with a bottle,” he said.

"I don't know the ins and outs so I'm not going to say too much about it, but it is disappointing.”

Celtic fans continued their protest against the possible appointment of Bernard Higgins into a security role at the club.

Banners and songs protesting any appointment were seen and heard.

Higgins was involved in the creation of the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act in 2012.

