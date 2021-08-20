Hearts: SPFL send wrong champions flag to Partick Thistle

Hearts and Partick Thistle struck up an alliance after being relegated at the end of the 2019.20 season (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Jags won the League One title last season to earn promotion back to the Championship.

However, they have been landed with Heart of Midlothian’s winners flag instead.

Thistle tweeted Hearts and the SPFL to let them know of this mishap.

"Hiya @JamTarts,” it read. “The @spfl sent us a present yesterday but we think it might be for you. Hoping to trade it for a red and yellow version, can you help?”

Both clubs were impacted by the decision to end the 2019/20 season early after the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Hearts dropped into the second tier with Thistle being relegated to the third on a points per game basis.

The clubs struck up an alliance to overturn the decision with the matter going to the courts before their case was ultimately lost.

Hearts, at the time of writing, have yet to reply to Thistle.

