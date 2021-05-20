Hearts spend £400,000 on Tynecastle upgrade for Premiership return

Tynecastle Park is to get a £400,000 upgrade this summer.

A full refurbishment of the playing surface leads a list of essential work taking place around the stadium during the summer in preparation for fans returning.

The club’s budget has been affected by the Covid 19 pandemic but owner Ann Budge has committed to a range of smaller projects to improve Tynecastle in preparation for matches in Scotland’s top flight.

Floodlights are being replaced and decorative work undertaken around the ground’s metal framework. The intention is that supporters can return to a gleaming stadium when season 2021/22 begins in July.

In a statement on the club website, Budge explained the improvements being made after Hearts won the Championship title last month.

“Although fans have not been allowed in the stadium over the last year, our facilities team has worked throughout to ensure we are in the best possible shape to welcome fans back to Tynecastle, when restrictions are lifted,” she said.

“Despite having to manage cash more tightly than ever, we are carrying out a number of sizeable infrastructure projects over the summer closedown period.

“These include the essential replacement of our floodlights, the long overdue repainting of the trusses in each of our three older stands and a full pitch refurbishment. We have almost £400k worth of essential and preventative work to be carried out before the start of next season.

“On top of this, we are also implementing some new concourse facilities/improvements to welcome you back. Hopefully, you will approve.”