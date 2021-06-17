Hearts sign Josh Ginnelly to permanent deal after loan spell

Josh Ginnelly celebrates after scoring against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. Picture: SNS

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at the Tynecastle side from Preston North End and has now agreed to a two-year contract to remain with Robbie Neilson’s men after being released at Deepdale.

Ginnelly managed only nine appearances in all competitions due to injury, but made quite an impression in games where he was able to play, including a starring display off the bench in the Scottish Cup final as Hearts pushed Celtic to penalties.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite an injury sustained against Raith Rovers in January putting paid to the rest of his season, Ginnelly remained in Edinburgh to rehab with Hearts. He now becomes the club’s first signing of summer after securing promotion back to the top flight of Scottish football.

Neilson told Hearts TV: “I’m delighted to get Josh in permanently. He’s an explosive player, capable of providing a spark that can swing games in your favour.

“We saw glimpses of how good he was last season and now, with a full pre-season under his belt, he will hopefully go on to be a very important player for us.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “Josh is someone I know well and we’re really happy to get the deal done.

“He’s young, hungry and extremely talented, which is exactly the type of player we want pulling on the maroon jersey every week.

“With teams now beginning to return for pre-season training and squads taking shape, we’re hopeful that we’ll continue to make progress in terms of bringing in the right players to this club.”

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.