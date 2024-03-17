Hearts set to lodge appeal against Lawrence Shankland yellow card for diving

Hearts are set to appeal against the booking received by Lawrence Shankland for diving in the 2-1 defeat to Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday.

Tynecastle officials believe the Scotland striker was wrongly cautioned by referee Grant Irvine in the 63rd minute of the Scottish Premiership fixture after going down inside the penalty area following a challenge from County defender Ryan Leak.

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, Hearts want to clear their captain's name and are preparing paperwork to submit to the Scottish Football Association after reviewing video evidence.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland protests his innocence after being booked by referee Grant Irvine for a dive in the box during the defeat to Ross County. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

SFA rules allow for bookings for simulation to be appealed – a route Hearts successfully utilised to have winger Alan Forrest's yellow card for diving rescinded following the 2-2 home draw against County in December.

Head coach Steven Naismith protested Shankland's innocence after full-time at the Global Energy Stadium.

"It wasn't a dive by Shankland. There is no simulation," he stated. "The defender stretches his leg out to block the ball and Shanks goes over. I thought the ref was naive to show a [yellow] card. I think he could have let the game go, I don't think it was a foul, no-one looked for a foul."

A Simon Murray double secured the victory for the hosts with Yutaro Oda netting a late consolation for Hearts, who lost for just the second time in 16 matches.

Naimsith added: “This game was a missed opportunity. We could have played better in both boxes, which would have given us a better chance of a win.