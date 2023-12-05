Craig Gordon trains with Hearts at the Oriam ahead of his expected return to the squad against Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Despite the decorations and almost constant diet of familiar songs in shops, it’s still nearly three weeks until Christmas.

But it might have felt like the night before Christmas in at least one household yesterday. Even at 40, Craig Gordon isn’t too old to feel a thrill at the prospect of returning to the first-team pool once more. Some feared he might not do so again, not at the highest level certainly.

But the goalkeeper could be set to return to the Hearts first-team squad for the first time in nearly a year against Rangers at Tynecastle this evening. Manager Steven Naismith has watched Gordon pulling off saves he remembers the goalkeeper performing in his prime in recent weeks in training.

It’s equally cheering for both his club and country with Scotland fans still digesting the news that the team will be opening Euro 2024 against hosts Germany in just under 200 days' time. Gordon will want to be there. Manager Steve Clarke will want him there.

But the goalkeeper, who broke his leg against Dundee United on Christmas Eve last year, knows he needs to prove he deserves to be in Germany, perhaps ahead of one of his own club teammates. Returning to the bench is a start, which Gordon is in line to do in tonight's Premiership clash.

He will then need to dislodge Zander Clark, who has not only taken over from him at Hearts but started Scotland’s last two matches.

A fascinating situation is developing where two teammates are playing for huge stakes on a daily basis in training. Clark is endeavouring to keep his place because he knows that remaining Hearts No 1 is likely to be a necessity if he wants a seat on the plane to Germany. Also in the mix is current back-up and former Northern Ireland No 1 Michael McGovern.

Naismith will need to employ all the wiles that saw him pick up a first manager of the month award this week when handling this delicate situation. But the former international striker – and former Scotland assistant coach – has stressed that nothing matters more than Hearts.

“In the short time since I’ve taken charge there have been big decisions and I’ve made them all and I’ve been comfortable with them,” he said. “I think about these things.

“When I took the job I looked at the squad and looked at certain moments when certain players will be back and understand where we’ll be. It’s not as if one day I go, ‘right he’s fit, I’m making a decision’. I think about it a lot.

“When these decisions are made there’s disappointment, frustration, joy from different people in these moments. As long as you’re honest and there’s an understanding it’s the best for the group, I’m not going to shy away from these decisions.

"It’ll be highlighted it’s Craigy at the moment, because he’s just coming back from injury," he added. "He’s a legend at the club, he’s got the Euros to go for but that’s not going to cloud any decision I make. I make the decision I think is best for us as a group.

“Craigy is getting back to exactly where he was before. That for me doesn’t mean he gets back in the team.