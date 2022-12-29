Hearts are to receive a big injury boost for the Edinburgh derby with Steven Humprhys set to be welcomed back into the squad – but doubts remain over two key defenders.

Humphrys has been missing since suffering a first-half foot injury in the 4-3 loss to Celtic at Tynecastle Park in October. The forward has sat out the last nine matches but he could return for the clash with Hibs on Monday, January 2. A popular figure since joining on loan from Wigan Athletic, the 25-year-old got into a position where he was chosen to start ahead of top scorer Lawrence Shankland for that Celtic encounter.

Defenders Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley, however, are doubtful after missing the 3-2 win over St Johnstone on Wednesday night. The club are waiting to find out the results of a scan for the former, while the latter suffered a head knock against Dundee United on Christmas Eve. Safety protocols mean players who suffered from concussion sit out between one to two weeks. Peter Haring remains missing two months after such an injury picked up against Aberdeen. "Potentially," Neilson responded when asked about Kingsley returning for the Hibs game. “He's got his concussion protocol so we will see how that goes. Halkett was getting scanned on Wednesday so we will see the result of that. We should have Humphrys available as he is training with us.”

While Hearts will be going into the derby sitting third, five points ahead of their rivals and brimming with confidence, Neilson will be ensuring there is no complacency. "It's a massive game no matter what position you're in," he said. “We have to make sure we are bang at it. The place will be absolutely rocking with a full house, a three o'clock kick-off which is unusual. It will be a great game and it's one that we are really looking forward to now. It's just about getting the players 100 per cent fit. When you go into a derby it doesn't matter what the score was in the game before. It's all about who turns up on the day. I'm sure it will be 200 miles an hour. We have to make sure we are at it and bring our best game.”

