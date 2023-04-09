Hearts set for further talks over Robbie Neilson's replacement for trip to Hibs

Hearts will hold talks on Monday to decide who will lead them into this weekend's Edinburgh derby against Hibs after parting company with manager Robbie Neilson on Easter Sunday.

The axe fell yesterday just 24 hours after the 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren - the club's sixth loss in their last seven matches - which allowed a resurgent Aberdeen to leapfrog them into third place in the Scottish Premiership.

The decision to remove Neilson from his post follows a furious backlash from Hearts fans to recent results and performances which was evident inside Tynecastle Park on Saturday with a cacophony of jeers, boos and expletives greeting the full-time whistle while chants could be heard calling for the manager to be sacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood no decision has yet been made on the future of Neilson's backroom team, which includes assistant coaches Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest, but more developments are likely on Monday with the club preparing to hold further meetings to discuss who will prepare the team for the trip to Easter Road on Saturday.

Hearts directors will hold further meetings on Monday over the way forward following the decision to sack manager Robbie Neilson. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Steven Naismith, a former Hearts player and current coach of the B team, has been mooted as a potential short-term solution with some fans calling for the 36-year-old, who is also part of Steve Clarke's Scotland coaching staff, to be handed the reins on an interim basis as the club takes stock over the next permanent manager.

Hearts had been 10 points clear of Aberdeen in third place at the start of February but are now two points behind the Dons, who have been transformed under Barry Robson and have won their last five matches.

A Hearts statement read: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club can confirm that it has parted company with manager Robbie Neilson.

“Robbie has been a key part of the club’s ascent back to the upper echelons of Scottish football, delivering another Championship title, a third place finish, two Scottish Cup Finals and European group stage football in the process.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to reach, and we would like to thank Robbie for all of his efforts.

“A full statement from the Board of Directors will be released in due course. No further comment will be made today.”

The Foundation of Hearts, the fan group which owns the club and is represented on the board of directors by its chairman Gerry Mallon, extressed its gratitude to Neilson, who guided the club back to the Premiership following relegation before securing a third place finish and European group stage football in the Conference League in what was his second spell in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad