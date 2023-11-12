Hearts' sanguine striker Lawrence Shankland not fazed by Scotland snub - 'I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing'

The Hearts hitman has scored five goals in his past five matches and knows there is plenty of time to stake Euro 2024 place

Lawrence Shankland scored twice for Hearts as they overcame Motherwell 2-1.

Lawrence Shankland didn’t look like a man heartbroken to be spending the next fortnight at Riccarton rather than in Tbilisi and Glasgow.

The Hearts striker has his sights trained on being back in the Scotland fold by the time the Euros roll around next June, but for the time being there is no evident anguish at having again been omitted by Steve Clarke for the forthcoming double-header against Georgia and Norway. Being left out last time around acted as a spur for Shankland, who has reacted in the best possible fashion by claiming five goals in his last five games – including a double on Saturday to help sink Motherwell.

The striker doesn’t expect Clarke to have a change of heart in the coming days but is happy to remain with Hearts anyway and continue working on bettering himself there. Scotland don’t have any dates in the diary beyond this week’s commitments but, should Shankland continue on this scoring trajectory, it will be surely impossible for Clarke to ignore him next time around.

Shankland has not heard from Steve Clarke after his latest Scotland omission.

“I don’t have regular conversations with him, I don’t think anyone does with international managers,” said Shankland. “But he spoke to me before the last camp when I was left out. He called to let me know I wouldn’t be involved after being involved in the one previously. So that was fair enough.

“But I don’t expect to hear from him now to be honest. I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing. Recently my form’s been better, I’m scoring goals again so that’s all I can do. (The Euros) are ages away and I think in football you need to live in the here and now and deal with what’s coming soon. If I keep doing that month to month then when that comes round if I’m in good form then we will see what happens.”

Shankland feels he has added more to his game the longer the season has worn on. His two goals exemplified that, one a close range strike from Frankie Kent’s header and the other a nice run and finish after gliding past Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

“My form has turned a bit since the start of the season,” he admitted. “The goals weren’t as free-flowing and my general play wasn’t as good as it could have been. But at the last international break, I got a wee break and came back and played really well. Overall my performances have been good, I’ve been happy with them and the goals have flowed.”

Hearts needed the win after going through something of a sticky patch and their captain helped deliver it in front of a large and vocal travelling support. It has been a turbulent start to the season but this was a win that lifted the Tynecastle side back into fourth place, just two points off third.