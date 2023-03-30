All Sections
Hearts rocked by another concussion blow ahead of Kilmarnock match

Hearts have suffered yet another concussion injury, with midfielder Cammy Devlin ruled out of Saturday’s match against Kilmarnock after suffering a head knock while on international duty with Australia.

By Ross McLeish
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:52 BST
Hearts midfielder Cameron Devlin receives treatment for a blow to the head during Australia's defeat by Ecuador.
The 24-year-old made his first start for the Socceroos against Ecuador at Marvel Stadium on Tuesday, but he had stitches inserted in a head wound after a collision in the 2-1 friendly defeat before he was eventually replaced after 54 minutes by Aiden O’Neill. It was subsequently confirmed that he had suffered concussion and will therefore not be available for the cinch Premiership match at Rugby Park. Devlin becomes the third Hearts player this season to be sidelined by the condition along with Peter Haring and Andy Halliday.

Neilson said: “He will miss the game at the weekend. He has concussion. He flagged it up with their doctor. He was delaying his flight home so he won’t be home until later tomorrow so he will miss the game.”

