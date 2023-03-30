The 24-year-old made his first start for the Socceroos against Ecuador at Marvel Stadium on Tuesday, but he had stitches inserted in a head wound after a collision in the 2-1 friendly defeat before he was eventually replaced after 54 minutes by Aiden O’Neill. It was subsequently confirmed that he had suffered concussion and will therefore not be available for the cinch Premiership match at Rugby Park. Devlin becomes the third Hearts player this season to be sidelined by the condition along with Peter Haring and Andy Halliday.