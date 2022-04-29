Robbie Neilson, left, and Dick Campbell.

The Scottish Football Writers’ shortlist includes Scotland boss Steve Clarke, who has the national men’s team on the verge of a World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Ange Postecoglou could finish his first season at Celtic with the league and cup double, while Malky Mackay has the opportunity to help Ross County clinch a European spot.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst did not make the shortlist despite guiding Rangers to the Europa League semi-finals and the Scottish Cup final, where his team face Neilson, who did. The Hearts squad are gunning for silverware, having already secured third place in their first season back in the top flight and they also have European group football to look forward to next season.

All solid contenders for the end of season award, but the Tynecastle gaffer believes there is someone even more worthy – Arbroath manager Dick Campbell.

“I voted for Dick,” said Neilson. “He has had an outstanding season. I know the league [Championship] well and it is a tough league to play in and he has managed to get a part-time team, having, firstly, built the team over the last four or five years, keeping the guys like Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien all together and creating a squad and adding bits and pieces to it, then almost got the title which would have been unbelievable. To even get to the playoffs for them is outstanding.

“He loves the game and if you speak to Dick, and I do speak to him every now and again, because we have a player there on loan. Dick is so enthusiastic about the game. He loves football and he has an idea how he wants his team to play and to have that longevity is outstanding.

“I don’t get the old-school stuff people speak about. What is football? Football at first-team level is about winning games. People talk about the style of football but before that it was something else and four years before that it was something else.”

And, having been pipped to automatic promotion, Neilson believes that Campbell could yet get the chance to manage in the Premiership, even if Arbroath stutter at the last hurdle.

“Dick has been at Partick and he has been at Dunfermline but he has found a club there, him and Pink [his assistant and brother Ian], that just suits them to a tee. But teams will look at them, potentially, because of the job he has done. He’s been outstanding this year, and not just this year, probably the last three or four years, in trying to get them promoted.”