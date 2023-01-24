Hearts have reportedly rejected a six-figure bid from Edinburgh derby hero Toby Sibbick.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a key player for Robbie Neilson’s men, starting the last six matches. He set up a goal in the 5-0 rout of Aberdeen in the Premiership during the week and then scored the third in a 3-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

According to the Scottish Sun, Championship relegation-battlers Blackpool have had a bid rejected by Hearts who have no interest in selling. Sibbick was signed from Barnsley 12 months ago for a fee understood to be six figures. Despite some initial inconsistencies he has turned into a fan favourite and an important member of the defensive line. One which has kept three clean sheets in the last four outings.

Hearts have added three players to their squad this window with the signings of Garang Kuol, Yutaro Oda and James Hill.