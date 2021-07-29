Hearts receive permission to increase capacity for Celtic league opener

Following further talks with the City of Edinburgh Council, the Gorgie Road side have received permission to sell an additional 737 tickets, bringing the overall maximum attendance to 5,272.
A ballot for the tickets will take place on Friday morning and the lucky supporters drawn will have the chance between 12pm and 7pm on Saturday to pick them up.
The league opener begins at 8pm and is broadcast live on Sky Sports.
