Steven Naismith praised Hearts for demonstrating their mettle as they won at St Mirren to claim a tenth away victory of the campaign.

A first-half penalty from Jorge Grant and a Mikael Mandron own goal set them on their way on a blustery day in Paisley, making Toyosi Olusanya’s reply mere consolation. Hearts, who were without Lawrence Shankland, had won only three times on the road last season and Naismith felt there was plenty to admire in this dogged and determined display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think this is probably the stereotypical game Hearts have been questioned in over the years,” said the manager. “Can you deal with the fight? Add to that that St Mirren are going for the top six so when we take the lead, we know that they were going to go gung-ho. They did and brought more attacking players on and we had to deal with it – and I think we did.

Jorge Grant puts Hearts ahead from the penalty spot.

“We did it without three of our most consistent players this season and we did it in terrible conditions that both teams had to play in. So for me it’s a fantastic win. Last season was three away wins and I said earlier in the season that it is mental to have that stat at Hearts. So, to beat that and get to a more respectable number, 10 is above average and it's a good place to be. We can go away from home and mix the game up when we need to and get points.”