Hearts reaction: Steven Naismith says stereotypical question was answered, fantastic win, St Mirren can breathe
Steven Naismith praised Hearts for demonstrating their mettle as they won at St Mirren to claim a tenth away victory of the campaign.
A first-half penalty from Jorge Grant and a Mikael Mandron own goal set them on their way on a blustery day in Paisley, making Toyosi Olusanya’s reply mere consolation. Hearts, who were without Lawrence Shankland, had won only three times on the road last season and Naismith felt there was plenty to admire in this dogged and determined display.
“I think this is probably the stereotypical game Hearts have been questioned in over the years,” said the manager. “Can you deal with the fight? Add to that that St Mirren are going for the top six so when we take the lead, we know that they were going to go gung-ho. They did and brought more attacking players on and we had to deal with it – and I think we did.
“We did it without three of our most consistent players this season and we did it in terrible conditions that both teams had to play in. So for me it’s a fantastic win. Last season was three away wins and I said earlier in the season that it is mental to have that stat at Hearts. So, to beat that and get to a more respectable number, 10 is above average and it's a good place to be. We can go away from home and mix the game up when we need to and get points.”
Despite the loss, St Mirren were able to seal top six football for the second successive season with Hibs failing to win against St Johnstone. Manager Stephen Robinson said: “The top six is achieved over 33 games and you get your rewards. We are five points clear in fifth place and this group thoroughly deserves that. It’s the first time the club have achieved successive top-six finishes in 39 years. Now our aim is - can we get into Europe? It’s 37 years since we managed that but now we can breathe a bit, relax and play our football.”
