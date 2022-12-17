Hearts moved to within a point of third with a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park, their first since the Ian Cathro era, with a double from Lawrence Shankland and one from Josh Ginnelly. How all the players involved rated out of ten...

Craig Gordon – 7

Was largely a spectator in the first half but did have to beat away a fierce shot. There was a moment early in the match where he was required to deal with a very tricky back pass but did so very, very well. Produced important stops after the break, including a sprawling save at the back post. Could do little about Ash Taylor’s strike.

Craig Halkett – 7

His presence in the backline makes a massive difference as seen in the second half when challenging for a ball in the middle of the park, powerfully heading it away. Was on the right of the back three even if he is most suited to the centre. Did step forward to good effect a couple of times. Mashalled young Killie forward Bobby Wales.

Stephen Kingsley – 6

Strong and composed throughout at the centre of defence. Played the long pass which caused difficulty in the Killie defence to allow Josh Ginnelly to put Hearts in front. Had to stand up to a period of constant Killie pressure.

Alex Cochrane – 6

Hearts players celebrate Lawrence Shankland's goal to put the team 2-0 up against Kilmarnock. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

With Kye Rowles suspended he stepped in one, to a role he is not unfamiliar with. Quite an understated performance. Didn't push forward from the role as much as you would expect but that may have been down to how high Halliday played down the left. Joined Kingsley and Halket in keeping Killie largely at bay for much of the second half when they stepped up the pressure.

Michael Smith – 6

Like Halliday, pushed really high in the first half, making runs in behind and had a couple of positive contributions in the final third. His attacking influence wasn't as impactful as his colleague’s on the left and it waned as the game went on, playing slightly more reserved in the second half when Hearts were up against it. Did produce a really nice header to create an opening in the first half.

Cammy Devlin – 6

The Australian’s ears may be ringing for a while after full-time. He was on the end of plenty of Neilson shouts to get out to a Kilmarnock player or to be in a certain position, sometimes the wrong side of his man. Was warned by Willie Collum for persistent fouling. Having Snodgrass beside him in the middle allowed him freedom to get forward. Was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply in the second half as Hearts struggled before being hooked. Some raised eyebrows when he was announced as man of the match.

Robert Snodgrass – 8

The voice of Hearts on the pitch. The experienced midfielder played, and plays, a key role at the base of the Hearts midfield. He cajoles and encourages, directs and dictates. Snodgrass always seemed to have space and time in the middle of the park, allowing Devlin to scamper and scurry around the pitch. Everything was controlled and done with a purpose, whether that was with the ball or his instructions. Delivered a pinpoint cross for Shankland to head in the second.

Andy Halliday – 7

A productive role down the left-flank. The wing-backs had licence to play high up the park and Halliday took full advantage, joining in and providing width in advanced areas. He was a useful outball for Snodgrass and combined really well with McKay on the overlap. Got into good areas in the first half and nearly scored a third after the interval only to be denied by an excellent save.

Josh Ginnelly – 8

A brilliant performance and a constant threat to the Killie defence. Played through the middle, his pace was something which unnerved the visitors, as seen in the way he opened the scoring when a long ball caused uncertainty and was able to pounce on a misjudged header before providing a perfect finish to what was a tricky chance. He never stopped running and making options for team-mates, stretching the backline of Kilmarnock. Showed some really nice touches in build-up play as the home side played some really nice football, especially in the first half. Was guilty of not hitting the target with arguably two easier chances than his goal.

Lawrence Shankland – 8

In the previous encounter between the sides at Tynecastle Park, Hearts were far too predictable when they lost in the League Cup. A lot of that was playing too direct to Shankland fielded as the central striker. This time he played wider and deeper and used his touch and awareness to good effect. There was an early wayward cross but was very good at finding and creating space, looking to be positive with his passing and, of course, he hit the back of the net with a real striker’s header and from the penalty spot.

Barrie McKay – 7

After a positive start to the season, the playmaker's campaign tailed off as one of the team’s most used players. The creative influence waned but there were signs of McKay back to his best. One moment in the first half saw him take Alan Power for a run, drift past the Killie captain before firing a tantalising cross along the six-yard box. He was bright and alert, getting into good areas between defence and midfield and being that link to get team-mate’s into good areas. He combined very well with Halliday. On another day he could have had a couple of assists. Produced a delicious back heel on a counter-attack.

Substitutes