Hearts quartet sign new contracts, more to 'commit future', Joe Savage's 'important' message

Four highly-rated Hearts starlets have signed new deals, extending their stay at Tynecastle Park.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 8th May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:01 BST
 Comment

Adam Forrester and Calum Sandilands have penned two-year contracts while Liam McFarlane and Ethan Drysdale have committed to another year. The quartet have all featured for the club’s B team in the Lowland League this season. They follow Bobby McLuckie, James Wilson and Maculay Tait in signing extensions.

Hearts revealed more players are “set to follow suit and commit their futures to the club” as sporting director Joe Savage confirmed each of the four youngsters have “impressed the coaching staff” and of the importance of the club holding onto its best young players.

“We’re delighted to get these boys signed up," he told the Hearts website. “Each of them have impressed the coaching staff throughout the course of the season, be it playing for the U18s, the B Team or in training with the first team squad.

“It’s important that we keep hold of our young talent and I think everyone can see that we’ve, already, taken great strides forward on that front. These boys have progressed well this season and now they have the opportunity to continue their development at Hearts and work their way towards the first team.”

Hearts B, who were managed by Steven Naismith for the majority of the season, finished 14th in their inaugural Lowland League campaign and are set to feature in the fifth tier once more next season with talk of the controversial Conference League being introduced ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Liam McFarlane has extended his stay at Hearts. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Liam McFarlane has extended his stay at Hearts. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Liam McFarlane has extended his stay at Hearts. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
