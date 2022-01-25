Hearts' quality over quantity' strategy explained as tactics pay off

Beni Baningime is back in training for Hearts.

Gone are the days of large and unwieldy squads at Tynecastle. There have been times in the past when comings and goings at the club have occurred with dizzying frequency.

This was not just a feature of the Vladimir Romanov-era. Such a churn of players also proved problematic more recently.

It is one reason why the club were so keen to appoint a sporting director, with Joe Savage having recently celebrated a year in the role. Four of this season’s rearguard have committed to the club in the form of extended contracts.

Liam Boyce celebrates after scoring from the spot to make it 2-0 for Hearts against Auchinleck.

The only disruption will be John Souttar’s departure to Rangers at the end of the season or sometime between now and next week.

Neilson is trying to keep the squad intact as much as possible while also identifying what he described as “gems in the market”.

Midfielder Peter Haring has re-established himself in the side after long-term injury and scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Auchinleck Talbot in the Scottish Cup.

Discussions about a contract extension are expected to start with him before long.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson (left) and new sports scientist Junior Mendes.

“We wanted to get the defensive ones sorted first to build that base,” said Neilson. “That was the plan all along. Then we will get this window out the way and start to have look at what we add to the squad in terms of re-signing players and getting players on pre-contracts.”

It sounds like there will be more method applied to the business of creating a squad of manageable size than has been the case in the past.

“We decided at the start of the season to go with quality over quantity,” Neilson explained. “We are trying to get boys back from injury and we are trying to get a few in as well.

“A lot of teams will run with 20 players and maybe only 12 or 14 are up to standard. We decided to go with 16 that are really good. There will be times when with injuries and suspensions we are down to the bare bones, but we decided to do that.”

The approach has worked to good effect so far. Hearts can create further distance between themselves and Motherwell behind them in fourth place when the Fir Park side visit Tynecastle on Sunday.

Before that comes tomorrow’s eagerly awaited home clash with Celtic, who lost 2-1 on the same ground earlier this season.

Neilson would not be drawn yesterday on whether second place is a realistic target this season. When asked how far Hearts are from Ange Postecoglou’s side, he replied: “Nine points – and hopefully it will be down to six come about half past 11 on Wednesday night…”

He felt happier outlining the Parkhead club’s far greater depth of resources. Indeed, it is commendable that Hearts are in a position to move within even six points of Celtic tomorrow.

“They can buy players for £4-5 million,” said Neilson. “We have to try and find gems in the market and then try to keep them together.

“They probably have 30 top players. We run with a squad of about 16.

If we have a number of injuries it makes it difficult but Celtic can bring in a number of good players.

“If Abada goes out Forrest comes in and they don’t change formation. We just have to work towards that and deal with whoever turns up on the night.”