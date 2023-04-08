Hearts provide Josh Ginnelly and Zander Clark update and reveal Edinburgh derby hope

Hearts are hopeful of having Josh Ginnelly and Zander Clark available for the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road next week.

The duo were missing from the 2-0 defeat to St Mirren at Tynecastle Park. Clark was replaced at half-time in last week's defeat to Kilmarnock with a hamstring problem and Ginnelly missed out with a foot issue.

“He's got a bone bruise on his foot,” Robbie Neilson of Ginnelly. “To be honest, he's been carrying it for a few weeks now. He got another knock last week and we hoped we could manage him through it, but it just wasn't ready in time. We hope that with missing this game then he'll be ready for next week.

He added: “Hopefully we’ll have Zander and Ginnelly back for that one. It was too early for them today and I thought we missed them both. It will be good to get them back in.”

Hearts slipped to fourth after the loss, their fifth consecutive defeat.