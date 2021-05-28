Hearts promise to repay supporters as club launch final season tickets before fan ownership

?????????????? Pic: Heart of Midlothian FC

Tynecastle officials are freezing prices and offering discounts as a reward for those who bought seats last year but could not attend matches due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Credits are being applied to season tickets around the stadium and Hearts remain hopeful that some fans will be inside Tynecastle when competitive football returns in July.

They have also pledged to prioritise season-ticket holders over hospitality and other guests. The aim is to ensure as many Hearts followers as possible get inside their spiritual home to see Premiership football once again.

However, with crowd numbers certain to be restricted, supporters are facing ballots for the chance to attend games. Ownership of the Edinburgh club is due to transfer from Ann Budge to Foundation of Hearts later this summer in what is an eagerly-anticipated handover, so this is the last season-ticket campaign of Budge’s tenure.

Hearts launched their 2021/22 sales with the following blurb: “We were hurting last summer. We dusted ourselves down, we regrouped and we rebuilt. We played in empty stadiums, we supported from afar. We, once again, took the bragging rights in Edinburgh and we gave our all in a cup final.

“We won the Championship and we now return to the top flight at the first time of asking. We got the job done, together. We enter a new chapter of Heart of Midlothian Football Club as fan-owned.

“We have achieved so much; we can achieve so much more. We bled maroon this season. We bleed maroon every season. We. Are. Hearts.”

Part of the season ticket brochure includes details of plans to put fans first when it comes to numbers inside Tynecastle.

Hearts said: “If Government restrictions remain, we will ensure the maximum number of season ticket holders can attend every game via a ballot.

“In accordance with our desire to ensure that our loyal supporters are put first, we will minimise the numbers of non-ST holders attending (such as media, scouts, player guests etc).

“For the same reason, we will not be selling additional hospitality places for games, thereby ensuring that we can accommodate as many current season ticket holders as possible.”

Seats can be held for fans who want to secure their ticket for when crowds are allowed, although some Hearts diehards have already offered to buy season tickets without any discount or deferral.

Seats can be renewed starting on June 1 for those wishing to pay in full or June 12 for anyone looking to use credits and discounts. The renewal window will close on July 15.

Free streaming of all Hearts matches will continue for season-ticket holders whenever they cannot attend a match in person. That came into effect last summer when it became clear that this season would start behind closed doors.

For full details on buying a Hearts season ticket for 2021/22, visit the club website by clicking here: Hearts season tickets 2021/22.