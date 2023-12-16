Hearts press conference highlights: Tougher Monday meeting, injuries, Lawrence Shankland and trio's contract offers

Hearts manager Steven Naismith spoke to the media ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership match away to Celtic in Glasgow.

The main talking point from the press conference on Friday was on the team’s style of play and reaction to the AGM – you can read his thoughts on that here – but the head coach was also quizzed on the reaction to losing 2-1 last weekend to Aberdeen, the injury state of play right now, Lawrence Shankland’s future and contract offers for a trio of players:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On seeing a reaction this week in training from his players after losing to Aberdeen: “It's not as straightforward as a big reaction because of that. It was a tougher meeting on Monday than it had been after the previous four. It was the manner of how we did it. The general consensus in the meeting was that everybody understood that part wasn't good enough. We weren't tactically outdone, it was first contact, second contact, 50-50 balls and poor defending that cost us. Earlier in the season, when we've had setbacks we have managed a reaction so I'll be hoping for one on Saturday.”

Hearts manager Steven Naismith speaks to the press ahead of the Celtic match.

The injury situation at the club right now: “Very much the same as last week. [Alex] Lowry has a small issue in his back which between Hearts and Rangers we are trying to get to the bottom of. At the moment he has come out more precautionary until we find out the full extent of it. The rest much of a muchness. Boycey [Liam Boyce] was out on the pitch today but it’s a muscle injury so we don’t want to risk it. [Calem] Nieuwenhof will be out this week. Potential next week he is getting a cast made and it’s more about how comfortable he can be in the session with protection on his hand. Next week we will wait and see. [Nathaniel] Atkinson was back at the start of the week so he has had a normal week.”

Reaction to the club’s planned contract talks with Lawrence Shankland next month: “There’s been a lot of noise, the club’s stance is very clear and it’s the stance of a club that’s trying to be progressive and wants to be successful. As a club and as you’ve seen with some signings and hopefully others in the near future, the club are trying to grow and by doing that you need to try and keep your best players. It would be silly not to offer new contracts to the guys you feel are valuable and can play a part in the long term future of the club.”