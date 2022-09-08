Hearts players rated on a subdued night at Tynecastle; lot of 5 and 4s out of ten in starting XI– and one three.

Craig Gordon: Good point blank save from a Duarte header and blocked a deflected Traore effort though he knew less about that one. Not a lot he could do to prevent Ali Kaldirim’s opener arrowing into the net and little chance with any of the three second half strikes, two of which were deflected. 5 Nathaniel Atkinson: Got his head to the ball to deny Serdar Gurler at the back post and was needed to make more last-ditch tackles and blocks than he might have wanted. Had his work cut out as Basaksehir liked using the flanks. 5 Michael Smith: Deployed at centre half alongside Kingsley in a makeshift Hearts defence and was given a torrid time by Okaka and Traore, the visitors’ talented but battering ram forwards. Distribution might have been better at times. 5 Stephen Kingsley: Hearts lacked physical presence in the centre of defence and suffered for it. Like Smith, Kingsley found it hard to contain the strikers. Too easily shrugged aside at the second goal. Diverted the third goal from Okaka into net. 4 Alexander Cochrane: Bullied by Okaka for Basaksehir’s third goal on a difficult night for the home full backs. Put in a telling cross for Hearts’ one real chance of the opening half when Haring’s header was cleared off the line. Made one great block from Traore. 4 Peter Haring: Might have scored at one end with a header then almost immediately had his pocket picked for Basaksehir’s opening goal at the other end. Found the going hard on a slick pitch and was replaced at half-time by Stephen Humphrys as Hearts changed tact. 3 Cameron Devlin: One of Hearts better players and made some telling challenges in midfield. Hearts lost something when he went off – to great applause – after 72 minutes. Threaded one good ball through to Shankland in first half after winning possession with a strong tackle. Replaced by Connor Smith. 6 Andy Halliday: Delayed too long when he fashioned a shooting chance for himself after 15 minutes and was dispossessed by Duarte. Made a good block to deny Serdar Gurler after he lost the ball in the first place in midfield. Playing in a more advance role than usual, the fans appreciated his effort. 6 Alan Forrest: Subbed off after an hour for Josh Ginnelly. Tried hard, linked up well with Andy Halliday on a couple of occasions and always willing to track back. Was unable to hit the level he did against FC Zurich a fortnight ago. 4 Barrie McKay: Flitted in and out at the edges of the proceedings without really managing to impose himself and that was one reason why Hearts found it so difficult to create anything of note. Bullied out of it too often. Cut a frustrated figure by the end. 5 Lawrence Shankland: Another outing that underlined what a thankless shift he has at times for Hearts, especially up against such an unyielding central defensive partnership. Was dispossessed at two critical moments when about to pull the trigger and had a shot saved at the start of the second half. 5 SUBS Josh Ginnelly: Came on for Forrest after an hour and looked lively but wasted one chance at the back post after a Humphrys cross. Also sliced a shot past. 3 Stephen Humphrys: On for Haring at half-time. Good cross to back post after strong run down the left but fellow sub Ginnelly’s touch was not up to scratch. Otherwise looked slightly fazed. 3 Connor Smith: Came on for Devlin and when many of his teammates seemed to have given up the ghost, he tried to offer some solitary resistance in midfield. Booked. 3 Lewis Neilson: On for Halliday. Last two minutes of a game that was already well out of sight. Euan Henderson: Another who got just the last two minutes after replacing Shankland. Game was being played at walking pace by then.