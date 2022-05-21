Hearts player ratings: Two stand-outs but too many letdowns against Rangers

Craig Gordon: His save from Aribo just before full-time was extraordinary, sticking out a leg to divert the ball wide. That wasn’t his only save, but the most noteworthy, and it took a thunderbolt from Jack to beat him. 8

Craig Halkett: Recovered from an ankle injury picked up in semi-final to take his place in the Hearts team. Alongside Souttar, he made sure that Rangers would get little change out of crosses into the penalty box. 7

John Souttar: Picked despite (a) only just coming back from injury and (b) joining Rangers after this match. The central defender was immense. So many times he bailed his team-mates out, while also being cool on the ball and a confident passer. He will be missed at Tynecastle. 8

Hearts captain Craig Gordon looks dejected after defeat in the Scottish Cup final.

Stephen Kingsley: Like Souttar and Halkett, he held firm when put under serious pressure from the Rangers forward line. Slightly disappointing with his set-piece deliveries and never got a chance to put in one of his trademark free-kicks. 6

Nathaniel Atkinson: Rangers focused most of their attacks down Hearts’ right and Atkinson had to deal with not only Kent but also the overlapping Bassey. It was a testing afternoon for the recently-capped Australian but he stood up to challenge. 6

Peter Haring: He was cautioned just three minutes in for a robust challenge, but he did not let that yellow card inhibit him. As Rangers poured forward, he struggled to contain them in the midfield battle and understandably tired as the match wore on. 6

Cammy Devlin: The tenacious Australian has made a reputation for himself of being a tough-tackling midfielder and he did not disappoint here. Constantly harried all shirts in blue. Understandably faded but can be proud of his performance. 8

Alex Cochrane: The left wing-back was part of backline that for so long resisted Rangers. On loan from Brighton, he put in a couple of important blocks but was never able to assert himself going forward. Replaced in extra time. 6

Barrie McKay: Considering the high bar set by performances this season, this was a very disappointing afternoon for Hearts’ most mercurial player. Had no impact on the match and was unsurprisingly replaced in the second half. 5

Liam Boyce: Was Hearts’ most intelligent forward for much of the match, taking the ball in linking well with Simms. Could not last full 90 though, due to a groin injury picked up last weekend, and was replaced by Halliday. 7

Ellis Simms: The Everton loanee missed Hearts’ best chance early on when he hit the post from close range. After that, he saw little of the ball and when it did arrive to him, he was unable to do much with it. Hearts fans were entitled to expect more. 5

Andy Halliday: Came on for Boyce but was unable to stop Rangers piling forward as they dominated the latter part of the game. 4

Josh Ginnelly: Hearts turned to the speedy Englishman to try and get them back into but saw little of the ball. 4

Gary Mackay-Steven: An extra-time substitution but by that point, the game had gone. 4