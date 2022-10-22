Hearts player ratings: Two 9s as stand-out who outshone Celtic stars ends up on losing side in 4-3 defeat

Craig Gordon - Scotland goalkeeper has not been up to his usual standard recently. Kicking was suspect at times and could have done better to push Mooy's strike away from irnushing Maeda for Celtic's third. 5

Michael Smith - started well and provided good outlet down the right but seemed to wilt after the break on his return from injury after being caught on heels for both Celtic's third and fourth goals. 5

Alex Cochrane - kept James Forrest largely quiet in a solid enough defensive showing but could have offered Hearts more as an attacking outlet down the left. 6

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland celebrates after making it 3-3 from the penalty spot during the defeat to Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Toby Sibbick - handled the threat of Giorgos Giakoumakis from open play but appeared to lose the striker from the corner-kick that allowed Celtic to equalise at 2-2. 6

Stephen Kingsley - can be fairly pleased with his own defensive performance despite being part of a back four that conceded four. 6

Cammy Devlin - Not only Hearts best performer, but the stand-out player on the park. Didn't let his recent red card agaist Rangers affect his game with a brilliantly tenacious performance. Won the ball back for Hearts countless times, rarely wasted a pass and won his side two penalties. Should have got the goal his all-action display deserved but miscued volley wide from inside the box. 9

Robert Snodgrass - his class and experienec shone through in a central midfield role as he helped Hearts get a foothold in the match. 7

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou - part of a Hearts midfield that went toe-to-toe with Celtic. Should have hit the target with a headed chance from Snodgrass free-kick. 6

Josh Ginnelly - slow start but really grew into the match. Terrific assist on Shankland's second Hearts goal with a turbo shift past Alexandro Bernabei and ball across goal that was simply begging to be attacked. 7

Barrie McKay – didn’t get much change out of Anthony Ralston as there were only rare glimpses of the talent that Hearts fans have come to expect from the winger. 6

Stephen Humphrys - kept the Celtic defence occupied with strong running and hold up work during his 38 minutes on the park before becoming the latest Hearts player to succumb to injury. 6

Lawrence Shankland (on 38) - a hat-trick off the bench but, remarkably, still on the losing side. Calmness personified for his first penalty, then showed great determination to get ahead of Cameron Carter-Vickers to put Hearts 2-1 ahead. Saw his second penalty saved but so cool to put Joe Hart the wrong way from the retake to complete his hat-trick. 9

Allan Forrest (on 69) – had a few decent runs but couldn’t provide the spark needed to get something from the game. 6

Andy Halliday (on 84) – battled his corner after coming on late. 5