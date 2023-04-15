Hearts player ratings: Too many 4s, the perplexing performer, one 6 against Hibs

We give the Hearts players involved in the Edinburgh derby against Hibs a mark out of ten for their performance at Easter Road ...

Zander Clark: Back in the team after a hamstring injury and made one very good save from Elie Youan. Could do little about Kevin Nisbet’s winner. 6

Michael Smith: The experienced right-back was taken off just minutes into the match, appearing to damage his knee after making a crucial interception. n/a

Toby Sibbick: Largely defended well, but was caught under the ball for Hibs’ goal and that proved a very costly moment. 5

The Hearts players look dejected after their defeat by Hibs at Easter Road.

Kye Rowles: A perplexing performance. He was sound positionally with a number of good interceptions, but lost almost every physical battle with Hibs’ forwards. 5

Stephen Kingsley: This was a disappointing day for the left-back, who could not influence the game at all in an attacking sense and lost out to Hibs’ right-sided players. Spurned a very good chance at the end from a free-kick. 5

Cammy Devlin: His early yellow card caused him a real problem as he could not play his usual game. Lost the midfield battle and wasn’t able to spark anything tangible in the middle. 4

Andy Halliday: One of Hearts’ better midfielders. Made a couple of strong tackles but was part of a unit that was largely overrun. Came off with 20 minutes to go. 6

James Forrest: Never found an opportunity to truly use any pace against the Hibs defence and played largely on the periphery. Made way after 60 minutes for Stephen Humphrys. 4

Jorge Grant: Playing an attacking midfield role, the match largely passed him by except for one moment in the first half when his effort from close range was blocked by Will Fish. Replaced on the 70-minute mark. 4

Barrie McKay: Clearly Hearts’ most creative outlet but was unable to spark anything in an attacking sense. A very frustrating day for him. 4

Lawrence Shankland: Was starved of meaningful service but was a diminished force in attack and could not rally the troops as captain. 4