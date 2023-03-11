Hearts player ratings: Three decent marks but fans' ire continues for one star against Celtic

We give the Hearts players a mark out of ten for their performance in the Scottish Cup tie against Celtic at Tynecastle Park ...

Hearts' Toby Sibbick looks dejected after the concession of the second goal against Celtic at Tynecastle.

Zander Clark: The stand-in captain made three excellent saves to keep the score down and had no chance with any of the goals. On a day when fellow goalkeeper Angus Gunn’s defection to Scotland was reported, he reminded national team manager Steve Clarke of his abilities ahead of Tuesday’s squad announcement. 7

James Hill: Looked to struggle with the early pace of the game and Celtic’s movement in attack. Booked late on. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Sibbick: Came closest to scoring for Hearts with a low effort that was well-saved by Joe Hart. At the other end of the pitch, battled away in the centre of the Jambos’ defence but found the going tough. 4

Kye Rowles: Caught out for the opening goal down the left-hand side and while he had a handful of good defensive moments, he was another in the backline that struggled to contain Celtic’s prowess. 4

Michael Smith: A typically dogged display from the right wing-back and kept Sead Haksabanovic in check throughout. Came off for Nathaniel Atkinson. 6

Orestis Kiomourzoglou: Mixed bag with his passing and was booked for a poor tackle on Liel Abada. Replaced after that caution for Cammy Devlin given the risk of a red card. 4

Jorge Grant: His third start in the week, the Englishman was unable to get his foot on the ball and the match largely passed him by. 4

Andy Halliday: One of Hearts’ better midfielders. Made a good break in the first half that almost led to an opening and put in a couple of dangerous crosses. Always combative and looking to get on the ball before being subbed on 72 minutes.6

Stephen Kingsley: Stationed at left wing-back, his flank was continually target by Celtic in the first half, leading to two goals. Had an uncomfortable afternoon up against Jota. 4

Barrie McKay: Unable to spark anything in an attacking sense and often caused frustration among the Hearts support for his lack of creativity. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Ginnelly: Isolated in attack, he ran the channels well enough and elicited the odd moment of concern among the Celtic defence. Largely nullified in the final third, though. 5