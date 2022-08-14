Hearts player ratings: Only one starter lower than 7 after impressive 4-1 win over Dundee United

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Ginnelly came off the bench and made it 4-1 to Hearts.

Craig Gordon: Went down to make a save after half an hour to prevent United getting back on level terms. Dived the right way for Steven Fletcher’s penalty but was beaten by the pace. 7

Michael Smith: Steady, as he always is. Comfortable in a back four but on a hot day there weren’t too many galloping, overlapping runs forward. 7

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Halkett: Assured and reliable at the back but, in truth, didn’t face too stern a test. Dealt with anything United could conjure up, though. 7

Kye Rowles: Lovely timed last ditch tackle to negate a United attack just after Hearts had made it 2-0. Decisive display. 7

Alex Cochrane: Went off in 76th minute to be replaced by Stephen Kingsley. Comfortable in defence and still able to trouble United with forays up the left flank. 7

Alan Forrest: Helped hive Hearts their early impetus and involved in the attacks but was starved of supply as half progressed. Taken off midway through the second half. 7

Cammy Devlin: Started instead of Peter Haring as his gaffer looked to add some extra energy in the middle of the park. 7

Jorge Grant: Effective at both ends, making solid defensive blocks and also testing Mark Birighitti. Was rewarded with Hearts’ third goal. 7

Barrie McKay: Drifted in and out the match but there were moments of beauty as he worked to help break down the United rearguard. Lovely finish for his second goal of the season. 7

Liam Boyce: Not one of his most proactive or incisive games was taken off. 6

Lawrence Shankland: Another game, another goal. This could be a fruitful year for the striker, who also played his team-mates in as Hearts romped to victory. 7