Hearts player ratings: How the players fared against Hibs - four stand-outs as Jambos reach final

Craig Gordon: Assured and pulled off another stunning save at a pivotal moment. 8

Toby Sibbick: Hearts weakest link in first half but showed improvement when moved inside after Halkett went off. 6

Craig Halkett: Was solid until he had to go off injured early in the second half. 7

The Hearts players celebrate going 2-0 up against Hibs.

Stephen Kingsley: Got away with a possible handball in opening 10 mins but scored a scorching goal and was reliable in defence. 8

Nathaniel Atkinson: Always competitive but had a bit of a tough afternoon on the right-hand side. 6

Andy Halliday: Took a sore one early on and had to limp off. 5

Peter Haring: A composed figure amid the derby hurly-burly. 8

Alex Cochrane: Made a really good block on Lewis Stevenson. Always competitive. 6

Barrie McKay: Some clever moments and his pass played in Simms for the opener. Paul McGinn had to throw his body on the line to block a goalbound shot. 7

Liam Boyce: Had a glorious chance to all but kill off the game just before half-time but pulled it wide. 6

Ellis Simms: His goal was a screamer and helped Hearts settle into the match. His movement and physicality troubled Hibs. Was always a threat. 8

Aaron McEneff: Showed energy in the middle of the park. 6

Taylor Moore: Had a tough job to fill void left by Halkett but was a strong addition. 7

Cammy Devlin: Immediately broke up a Hibs attack. Only one for four mins. 6