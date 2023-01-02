Hearts player ratings: Four key stars 3-0 win over Hibs with major contributions at both ends of park

Hearts ran out convincing 3-0 winners over Hibs in the first Edinburgh derby of 2023 at Tynecastle Park.

Lawrence Shankland celebrates with team-mates after scoring his and Hearts' second against Hibs at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Here is how the Hearts players rated out ten for their performance:

Zander Clark: Showed Hearts remain in safe hands without Craig Gordon. Great reflex save to keep out a richochet off Newell then produced a stunning double stop to deny Magennis and earn a clean sheet in his first Edinburgh derby - 8

Michael Smith: never looked flustered until his last involvement which was to earn a booking for scything down Hibs substitute Aidan McGeady where he seemed to injure himself in the process and was taken off - 6

Toby Sibbick: Outstanding recovery tackle on Youan in the first half denied what looked a certain goal and made a key block on same player after the break. Rock solid - 8

Kye Rowles: strolled the first half and was often the one mopping up the danger as Hibs pressed for a way back into the match in the second half - 7

Alex Cochrane: bossed his area in the first half, became more exposed after the withdrawal of Halliday early in the second half but stuck to his task to help his team see out the clean sheet - 6

Andy Hallday: a solid showing from the midfielder ensured the Hearts fans were signing his name as he was withdrawn following a head knock 10 minutes into the second half - 6

Cammy Devlin: had major role in Hearts' early opener by forcing the mistake out of Hibs defender Fish and was then never far from the action. Sometimes sloppy in possession but never stopped - 7

Robert Snodgrass: hugely influential at the base of Hearts' midfield. Dictated much of the play in the first half and was the one who put his foot on the ball and steadied the ship during Hibs’ second half dominance - 8

Barrie McKay: made a few penetrating runs and always carried a threat in first half but faded in the second before being withdrawn in the 76th minute - 6

Lawrence Shankland: another two goals takes the striker to 18 for the season and another captain's performance leading the line. Making a major push for Scotland selection ahead of the March internationals - 8

Josh Ginnelly: a livewire in attack up until hobbling off with 20 minutes left. Provided the assist on Shankland's opener after his shot was parried by Marshall - 6

Allan Forrrest: looked uncomfortable after coming on at right wing-back for Michael Smith and caught too far up the park at times - 5

Nathaniel Atkinson: brought on for Halliday 10 minutes into the second half but looked uncertain on the opposite side of the park from his usual right wing-back position and was caught out a couple of times - 5

Jorge Grant: Brought on for the final 20 minutes and helped Hearts regain more of a foothold in midfield - 6