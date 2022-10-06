Hearts player ratings: Chastening night for Jambos as unfortunate starter gets 3 among poor marks

Craig Gordon: Powerless at all the Fiorentina goals and made a couple of smart stops to keep the score down. 6

Michael Smith: Had a hard night up against the lively Riccardo Saponara and his match was cut short by injury just before the hour mark. 4

Lewis Neilson: A hugely difficult evening for the 19-year-old. Posted missing for the opening goal, lost Luka Jovic in the build-up for the second and was then sent off on 48 minutes for hauling down the Serbian. An education for the teenager, who wasn’t expected to be in central defence for such occasions when signed from Dundee United yet injuries have forced manager Robbie Neilson’s hand. 3

Barrie McKay tries to dart past the Fiorentina rearguard.

Stephen Kingsley: Picked up an early yellow card for a high tackle and did well not to let it inhibit him too much. Still, was part of a central defensive unit that was heavily tested by Fiorentina. 5

Alex Cochrane: The pick of the Hearts defenders, he made some nice interventions and coped reasonably well with the pressure put on him when Hearts went down to ten men. 6

Andy Halliday: Stationed wide left, the cross for the opening goal came from his flank. Worked hard to deal with Christian Kouame. 5

Jorge Grant: Could not deal with the movement and passing ability of his Fiorentina counterparts in midfield and his failure to track runs exposed the defence, not least for Rolando Mondragora’s opener. Hooked early into the second half. 4

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou: Put a right good shift in the middle of the pitch and had some neat moments, but could not match the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Co. 5

Barrie McKay: Hearts’ most creative force was very quiet in the first half but had a couple of decent runs in the second period. Ultimately unable to pierce the Fiorentina backline and was subbed with Sunday’s match at Kilmarnock in mind. 5

Josh Ginnelly: Started ahead of Alan Forrest but spurned Hearts’ best chance of the match just before the break in a one-on-one situation. Did little to worry the visitors and did not see out the match. 4

Lawrence Shankland: What a frustrating match for the striker. Got next to no service and when the ball did come his way, he was quickly shut down by the Fiorentina defenders. Made way for Stephen Humphyrs. 4

