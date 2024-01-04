Hearts plan SFA talks after Alan Forrest's simulation yellow card is rescinded

Hearts manager Steven Naismith plans to speak with the SFA’s head of referee operations Crawford Allan about “decisions made to our detriment” following the rescinding of Alan Forrest’s yellow card for alleged simulation in last weekend’s Premiership 2-2 draw against Ross County.

Forrest was booked by match referee Alan Muir in the 51st minute of Hearts match with the Staggies at Tynecastle, with the official believing that the winger had dived when challenged by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. VAR operator David Munro did not intervene to suggest that Muir’s decision was incorrect, but at a tribunal hearing on Thursday, Forrest’s yellow card was rescinded. While Naismith appreciated the verdict, he lamented Hearts not being able to score a penalty – the score was 0-0 at the time – and also hit out what he perceives as wrong calls in recent matches against Motherwell, St Johnstone and Livingston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m pleased for Alan,” said Naismith. “You will not meet a more honest player and his reputation has been restored. I am, however, still left bitterly disappointed by the whole situation. While we applaud the decision made by the tribunal, it merely confirms what we all knew at the time, that there was no dive and therefore it is not unreasonable to have expected a penalty award, giving us the opportunity to take a step towards winning the game and securing all three points.

Referee Alan Muir shows Hearts' Alan Forrest a yellow card during the match against Ross County.