Hearts pinpoint Asian market and could return for Japanese-linked forward

The Tynecastle Park side have made two key additions from the A-League in the last ten months, bringing Cammy Devlin to the club in August before adding Nathaniel Atkinson in January.

Both players have made a positive impact and sporting director Joe Savage confirmed it is an area of the world the club will continue to assess and scout.

"We find the Asian market a real good market,” he said at an open meeting for Foundation of Hearts members. “The two Aussie boys have done great.

[Atkinson] is 22 years of age, moved halfway across the world and didn't know anyone except for Cammy. He catches Covid, is not well and in and out the team.

"Michael Smith then gets injured and we had to throw him in quicker than we would have wanted. As you have probably seen in the last couple of games he has really kicked on.

"The attributes we see in him you are starting to see.”

Savage added: “Cammy is so infectious. The way he works and the way he operates, it's brilliant for us. He’s a great character but he's also a very good footballer and people don’t see that which is good for us.

Hearts signed Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin from the A-League. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"He made the difference in the semi-final. He played about 15 minutes all in but he was brilliant because he got in, starts making tackles, starts smashing people, just being that type you need in the last ten minutes of a semi-final.”

In January Hearts were linked with a move for Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa but a deal wasn't able to be struck with his J-League side Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

"Yes, we did like him," Savage said. “I’m not going to deny that. He’s a player who caught our eye through the data and we watched a lot of his games.

"We thought we were close to getting something done but the Japanese club didn’t want to sell at that point.