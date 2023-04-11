Hearts permanent manager odds: Bookies favourite, ex-Chelsea assistant, Brentford coach among contenders

Hearts have appointed Steven Naismith as interim manager until the end of the season but whether he will remain in charge beyond the summer remains to be seen.

The 36-year-old, who retired from playing to take up a coaching role at Hearts in 2021, will lead the Tynecastle side for the remaining seven matches of the Scottish Premiership campaign and if his audition proves successful, and he reclaims third place from Aberdeen to set up the prospect of European group stage football next season, then he will likely be in contention to land the job on a permanent basis.

This has been reflected in the bookmakers odds with the former Scotland internationalist listed as the current favourite to still be manager of the Gorgie club when the 2023-24 season kicks off in August.

Should Hearts decide to turn to a more experienced coach then there is a whole list of candidates who the bookies reckons could be in the frame including the recently departed ex-Chelsea assistant manager and the current head coach of Brentford B team.

Here are the top names listed by McBookie as most likely to be Hearts manager for the opening league match of next season…

1 . Steven Naismith 3/1 The man appointed to lead Hearts on an interim basis until the end of the season is the favourite to land the job permanently. Much will depend on results between now and the end of the campaign, starting with a baptism of fire in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road on Sunday.

2 . Frankie McAvoy 5/1 The former Preston manager joined Hearts last year as academy director, being given "a wide-ranging remit to oversee the youth system". He has been named as one of Naismith's assistants for the remainder of the season, along with Gordon Forrest.

3 . Stephen Robinson The St Mirren manager put the final nail in the coffin of Robbie Neilson's Hearts tenure with a 2-0 win at Tynecastle and has the Buddies on course to secure European football with a first top half finish in the Scottish top flight since 1985.

4 . Neil MacFarlane 7/1 The former Hearts midfielder is currently head coach of the Brentford B team and took charge of one first team match - a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup in 2021 - when manager Thomas Frank tested positive for Covid. He has previously assisted Steven Pressley at various clubs and also worked under Robbie Neilson at MK Dons.