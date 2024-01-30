Hearts offer Lawrence Shankland improved contract terms in bid to tie down star striker

Hearts have tabled an improved contract offer to their striker Lawrence Shankland as they bid to tie down their talisman on a longer-term deal.

The 28-year-old forward has been in excellent form this season, scoring 19 goals in 30 appearances for the Jambos, who currently sit third in the Premiership. His exploits have led to speculation in the January transfer window that he may be the subject of transfer bids from Rangers and clubs in the English Championship, although the Tynecastle outfit has yet to receive a concrete offer from any suitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts want to ward off interest in Shankland by giving him a bumper contract to remain in Edinburgh. Talks began with the ex-Beerschot and Dundee United hitman over a new deal earlier this month and terms could not be agreed, but Hearts now hope to convince their top scorer that his long-term future remains at Tynecastle. His current deal has 17 months left to run and it is understood that Hearts have laid out a fresh agreement until the summer of 2027.

Lawrence Shankland has scored 19 goals in 30 appearances for Hearts this season.